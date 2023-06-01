Rutschman went 4-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 12-8 loss to the Guardians.

Rutschman posted three multi-hit efforts over his last five games in May, going 10-for-18 (.556) with three RBI and five runs scored in that span. He opened and closed the month with four-hit games, though there were some valleys in between those impressive peaks. The catcher is up to a .289/.411/.443 slash line with eight home runs, 28 RBI, 29 runs scored and seven doubles through 55 contests, and he should be in the lineup on a near-everyday basis.