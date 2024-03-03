Rutschman has gone 1-for-9 over his first four Grapefruit League games.

On the bright side, that one hit is a home run. Rutschman's spring numbers will ultimately mean very little -- he's the Orioles' No. 1 catcher and will likely focus on getting back in sync with the pitching staff more than his performance at the plate for now. He hit .277 with an .809 OPS and 20 homers over 154 contests in 2023.