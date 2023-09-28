Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.

Rutschman jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Patrick Corbin in the bottom of the third and crushed it over the wall in left-center field to put the Orioles on top 2-0. The star catcher would then tack on another run with an RBI single in the fifth as Baltimore went on to win its fourth straight. Rutschman has now recorded multiple hits in four of his last six games while the home run marked his fourth this month and 20th on the season. He's also drawn at least one walk in four consecutive games.