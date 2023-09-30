Manager Brandon Hyde said Rutschman (illness) will "probably" be available for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Rutschman was scratched from the lineup Friday because he was feeling under the weather the day after the Orioles clinched the AL East title. James McCann filled in at catcher and went 0-for-2 with a walk and two strikeouts in Baltimore's sleepy 2-0 loss to Boston.