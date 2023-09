Rutschman went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Guardians.

Rutschman has hit safely in five straight games, and he has at least one double in his last four contests. The catcher is slashing .273/.368/.430 with 19 home runs, 75 RBI, 82 runs scored, one stolen base and 29 doubles through 146 contests overall. After a stint as the leadoff hitter, Rutschman has returned to the No. 2 spot in the order.