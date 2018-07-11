Cobb (finger) will take the mound Friday against the Rangers, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

As expected, Cobb will not miss a start after leaving Sunday's outing with the Twins due to a callus issue on his finger. During that contest, Cobb allowed five earned runs on seven hits and one walk across five innings, saddling him with the loss. That raised his ERA to a miserable 6.67 on the year through 16 starts.