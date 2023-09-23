Santander went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to the Guardians.

Santander has three multi-hit efforts, three doubles and five RBI over his last four games. The outfielder provided one RBI with each of his three hits Friday. He's up to a .257/.326/.476 slash line, 27 home runs, 89 RBI, 79 runs scored, 40 doubles and five stolen bases through 146 contests this season.