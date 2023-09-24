Santander went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's 2-1 win against Cleveland.

Santander was responsible for both of Baltimore's runs in the victory, knocking an RBI double in the first inning and a run-scoring single in the sixth. He's driven in at least one run in four straight contests, going 8-for-17 with three doubles and seven RBI over that stretch. Santander's performance Saturday gave him a new career-best total of 91 RBI on the campaign.