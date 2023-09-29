Santander went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Santander got the Orioles on the board early, tagging Chris Sale for a solo shot in the first inning. Though the long ball was Santander's 28th of the season, it was his first since Sept. 6. Despite the power woes, the outfielder has put together a string of quality performances lately, batting 13-for-39 (.333) with nine RBI and five runs scored over his last nine games.