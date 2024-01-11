Santander signed a one-year, $11.7 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Santander earned a $4.3 million raise after slashing .257/.325/.472 with 28 homers and 95 RBI across 656 plate appearances last year. Santander's defense and bat have allowed him to maintain an everyday spot in Baltimore's lineup. However, Santander may be on a tighter leash in 2024 as the Orioles continue to promote prospects to their major-league squad.