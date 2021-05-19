Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Zimmermann will start Saturday's game against the Nationals, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.
The rookie will re-enter the rotation as a replacement for long reliever Adam Plutko, who faltered in a spot start last weekend against the Yankees. After Plutko was pounded for four runs before exiting after one inning, Zimmermann excelled in mop-up duty, limiting the Bronx Bombers to one run on two hits and one walk while striking out six over 5.2 frames. The strong outing in relief was enough to earn Zimmermann another look in a starting role, but fantasy managers should temper expectations for the lefty. In his first six outings as a starter before being demoted to the minors, Zimmermann posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 6.6 K/9 across 30 innings.
