Cowser retooled his swing in the offseason after a difficult 2023, Jon Meoli of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

That work has been noticed, drawing praise from manager Brandon Hyde early in spring training. Over his first five Grapefruit League games, Cowser has gone 3-for-8 with two home runs and five RBI. Cowser still has work to do to win a roster spot, but the early results are encouraging. He hit just .115 with a .434 OPS and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 77 plate appearances in the majors last year. Cowser is among a group of three to five players competing for a maximum of two bench spots in the Orioles' outfield.