Flaherty secured a spot on the Orioles' roster for their ALDS matchup against Texas, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Flaherty hasn't been used often since being moved to the bullpen, but he's been effective in the games he has pitched, allowing one run in three innings while striking out four batters. With John Means (elbow) left off the Orioles' playoff roster, Flaherty may have an opportunity to return to a starting role in the postseason.