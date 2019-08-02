Means (shoulder) expects to come off the injured list to start Tuesday or Wednesday against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Means has been throwing over the last few days and his final hurdle to being fully cleared will be a bullpen session this weekend. The 26-year-old landed on the injured list July 25 and looks as though he'll make his return after missing a couple days more than the 10-day minimum.

More News
Our Latest Stories