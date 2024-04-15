Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Means (forearm) will make another rehab start during the upcoming week, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Means made the third start of his rehab assignment this past Thursday with Triple-A Norfolk, striking out three over three innings while allowing two runs on two hits and two walks. The lefty tossed 61 pitches (35 strikes) in the start, so he may need only one or two more outings in the minors before getting cleared to return from the 15-day injured list. Once activated, Means will most likely join the rotation as a replacement for Cole Irvin, as the two southpaws' pitching schedules are currently aligned.