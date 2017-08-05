Orioles' Trey Mancini: Back in action
Mancini (knee) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
He fouled a ball off his knee Thursday, but X-rays were negative, and Mancini is now set to return after missing just one start. Mancini has been one of the bigger surprises of the fantasy season, as he's posted an .865 OPS, with a .321/.372/.583 line against same-handed pitching. The 25-year-old should remain in the middle of the order for Baltimore.
More News
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: X-rays negative on injured knee•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Gets rare day off Friday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Slugs 16th homer Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Drives home three in rout of Rangers•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Lashes pair of doubles Thursday•
-
Orioles' Trey Mancini: Homers again Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...