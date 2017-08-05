Mancini (knee) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.

He fouled a ball off his knee Thursday, but X-rays were negative, and Mancini is now set to return after missing just one start. Mancini has been one of the bigger surprises of the fantasy season, as he's posted an .865 OPS, with a .321/.372/.583 line against same-handed pitching. The 25-year-old should remain in the middle of the order for Baltimore.