Wells signed a one-year, $1.9625 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Wells will receive a salary increase of roughly $1.23 million after turning in a 3.64 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 118.2 frames last season. Wells struggled badly coming out of the All-Star break and was quickly demoted to the minors, but he was able to work his way back to the Orioles' bullpen before the end of the year. The 29-year-old should return to Baltimore's rotation to begin 2024.