Cordoba has not returned to the field since suffering a concussion earlier in the month, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordoba suffered the concussion in a car accident a couple of weeks ago, and it appears he's still not quite back to 100 percent. He remains without a timetable, but the Padres will continue to bring him along slowly. The 22-year-old is expected to open the year in the minors after batting just .208 for the big club last season.