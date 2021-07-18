Snell pitched four innings against Washington on Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

The game was suspended in the sixth inning due to a shooting outside the park, but Snell had already departed and been ruled out of factoring in the decision. The left-hander struggled with his control, throwing only 42 of 74 pitches for strikes and walking more batters (four) than he struck out (three). Walks have been a major factor in Snell's struggles this season -- Saturday marked the second straight game in which he walked four batters, and he has issued multiple free passes in all but two of his 17 outings. In fact, his 5.81 BB/9 ranks second-worst among MLB hurlers who have tossed at least 50 innings. Snell will look to turn things around in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in Miami on Thursday.