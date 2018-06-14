Hand tossed a perfect ninth inning for his 21st save Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Hand required only 12 pitches to get through his fifth straight scoreless outing and his 15th consecutive successful save. He owns a brilliant 1.78 ERA and has been particularly good since May (20.2 innings, 0.87 ERA, 31:7 K:BB). The eight-year veteran leads the National League in saves and already tied his mark from last season, making Hand a pretty good bet to make his second straight All-Star game barring a major blowup as June continues.

More News
Our Latest Stories