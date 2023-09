Tatis went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two walks and a stolen base in Friday's 8-3 win over the Athletics.

Tatis logged his third straight multi-hit effort, and he's up to five homers and 10 RBI over 12 games in September. The 24-year-old opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and added a two-run single in the second. Tatis is up to 25 long balls, 77 RBI, 26 steals, 84 runs scored, 30 doubles, a triple and a .263/.327/.468 slash line through 127 contests this year.