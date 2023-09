Tatis went 1-for-3 with two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-2 extra-innings loss to the Cardinals.

Tatis has picked things up at the plate and on the basepaths lately, going 13-for-39 (.333) with four steals over his last 10 games. He's up to 29 thefts in 33 attempts this season, putting him one shy of reaching the 30-steal mark for the first time. Tatis has added a solid .260/.326/.459 slash line with 25 home runs, 77 RBI, 87 runs scored, 32 doubles and a triple over 134 games.