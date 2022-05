Musgrove (5-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Giants, allowing four hits and three walks over seven scoreless innings while striking out four.

The right-hander fired 64 of 100 pitches for strikes as he not only kept his record unblemished, he delivered his eighth quality start in eight trips to the mound this season. Musgrove is blossoming into a true ace this season, and he'll take a 1.90 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 51:9 K:BB through 52 innings into his next outing.