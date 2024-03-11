Musgrove is scheduled to start the Padres' second game of the regular season March 21 versus the Dodgers in Seoul, South Korea, MLB.com reports.

He'll be opposing Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the second contest of the two-game season-opening set in South Korea, while Yu Darvish gets the ball for the Friars in the March 20 opener and matches up against Tyler Glasnow. Musgrove finished the 2023 campaign on the shelf due to right shoulder inflammation, but he was fully cleared ahead of spring training. He's been roughed up for eight earned runs on five hits and two walks over 1.2 innings through his first two Cactus League starts, but he'll likely have one more tune-up outing in Arizona before he toes the rubber in Seoul.