Padres manager Mike Shildt last last week that Musgrove (shoulder) will not have any limitations in spring training, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

San Diego's new skipper revealed that Musgrove has already thrown some bullpen sessions and even faced some hitters and has bounced back with no issues. The veteran right-hander missed the final two months of last season with right shoulder inflammation and also dealt with elbow bursitis earlier in the year. Musgrove was highly effective in 2023 when on the mound, collecting a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 97:21 K:BB over 97.1 frames. It's certainly encouraging that it looks like he'll enter spring training with no limits, but Musgrove will remain a health red flag going into 2024.