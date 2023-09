The Padres transferred Musgrove (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Musgrove has been on the injured list since early August due to inflammation in his right shoulder. He was able to resume throwing last Friday, but with the Padres officially eliminated from playoff contention, his focus has shifted to getting ready for 2024. Musgrove's spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Chandler Seagle, who was selected from Triple-A El Paso on Saturday.