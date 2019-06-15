Padres' Manny Machado: Homers in win
Machado went 4-for-7 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three more runs scored in Friday's 16-12 win at Coors Field.
Machado launched a solo home run off reliever Jake Mcgee in the seventh inning, then added an RBI double to help complete a 12th-inning rally for the win. The 26-year-old has now hit three home runs in the last two games. It's been underwhelming start for Machado in his first season with the Padres, but hopefully he can make this streak last. He's now batting .256/.339/.445 with 13 home runs, 38 RBI and 37 runs scored.
