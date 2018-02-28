Padres' Miguel Diaz: Optioned to minor-league camp
Diaz was optioned to the Padres' minor-league camp Wednesday.
This move comes as a bit of a surprise after Diaz received praise from outfielder Wil Myers and manager Andy Green for his performance thus far in camp. The 23-year-old appeared in 31 games for the major-league team in 2017, posting a 7.34 ERA and 1.66 WHIP with a 33:25 K:BB over 41.2 innings. He will likely begin this season at the Triple-A level but remains a candidate to join the team at some point in 2018.
