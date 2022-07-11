Suarez (knee) threw a bullpen session Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Suarez had orthoscopic surgery on his right knee June 9, and he's been working through a throwing progression since early July. The bullpen session Friday was his first since the surgery was performed. Suarez could be back shortly after the All-Star break. He posted a 3.09 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings while notching a save, two wins and five holds before going on the shelf.

