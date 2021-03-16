Nola is testing out a cutter this spring, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Nola threw the pitch a few times in his outing Tuesday against Toronto, though not nearly frequently enough that it can be blamed for his disastrous line, as he allowed six runs on seven hits in 2.2 innings of work. Nola doesn't exactly need to add anything on the back of a season in which he struck out a career-high 33.2 percent of opposing batters en route to a 3.28 ERA, but more weapons certainly can't hurt. There's no guarantee the cutter develops into anything usable for Nola this season, and he doesn't intend to use it very frequently, but it's possible the offering slightly improves his profile if it does indeed turn into a useful pitch.