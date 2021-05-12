Anderson (2-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the Nationals, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over five-plus innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander lasted the bare minimum to qualify for the win, but he seemed to be in control while blanking Washington for five innings. After serving up a solo shot to Trea Turner and then walking Juan Soto to lead off the sixth, however, he got a quick hook. Anderson tossed 52 of 85 pitches for strikes, and he'll carry a 5.23 ERA and 26:15 K:BB through 31 innings into his next outing.