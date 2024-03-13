Schwarber was scratched from the Phillies' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday against the Tigers due to right groin tightness, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

It's not clear when the injury popped up for the slugger, but the Phillies are referring to him as day-to-day. Schwarber had been slated to serve as the designated hitter Wednesday, which is the slot he's expected to occupy most often this season.