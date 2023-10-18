Schwarber went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Schwarber officially has a streak going, hitting home runs in back-to-back games. Tuesday's deep shots came off Merrill Kelly in the third and sixth innings as Schwarber took advantage of a few poorly located pitches down the plate. Power is nothing new to the left-hander, who finished second in home runs in the regular season with 47 in 160 games. Schwarber is now slashing .219/.286/.563 this postseason with five runs, four RBI and three home runs in 32 at-bats.