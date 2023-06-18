Castellanos (illness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Castellanos will sit for the second consecutive game due to a stomach bug, which will provide him three straight days of rest since the Phillies have a scheduled day off Monday. There's a strong chance the 31-year-old returns to the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus Atlanta. Josh Harrison will receive the start in right field for the series finale in Oakland.

