Manager Derek Shelton said Monday that Falter will be included in the Pirates' Opening Day rotation, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Earlier Monday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com confirmed that Falter had made the roster, but it wasn't immediately clear whether the southpaw would begin the season in the rotation or work in long relief. Shelton brought clarity on that front when he spoke to the media, with Falter's inclusion in the rotation seemingly indicating that Luis Ortiz has missed out on the No. 5 starter's role and will be ticketed for the bullpen or for Triple-A Indianapolis. Additionally, Shelton mapped out the rotation through the Pirates' first five games, noting that Falter is set to make his first turn in Sunday's series finale in Miami. Over 18 appearances (14 starts) between the Phillies and Pirates in 2023, Falter went 2-9 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB over 80.2 innings.