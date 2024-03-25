Falter was informed Monday that he'll be included on the Opening Day roster, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Stumpf relays that prospect Jared Jones will be included in the Opening Day rotation, but it's not yet clear whether Falter, Luis Ortiz or someone else will fill the fifth and final starting spot. Falter doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, so if he misses out on a rotation spot, he would most head to the bullpen since he would have to be moved off the 40-man roster in order to be eligible to pitch in the minors.