Falter is in competition for the final spot in the Pirates' rotation to begin the season, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Falter is among several candidates vying for the role. He's allowed 12 baserunners across six innings of work in Grapefruit League action, though his 6:1 K:BB suggests perhaps he's gotten unlucky. The Pirates would likely prefer that Luis Ortiz or Jared Jones force their way into the rotation, and both had impressive spring performances to this point. That could push Falter into a long relief role, as he has no minor-league options remaining.