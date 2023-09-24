Falter was placed on the 15-day injured list with neck soreness and overall fatigue Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The left-hander was tagged for eight earned runs over two innings Saturday in Cincinnati, and his season will end a week early due to the injuries. Falter struggled as a rotation piece for both the Phillies and Pirates this year, and he closes the campaign with a 5.36 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB across 80.2 innings.