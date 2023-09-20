Falter (2-9) took the loss in Tuesday's 14-1 rout at the hands of the Cubs, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks in just one inning. He struck out one.

The 26-year-old southpaw started the game but got a quick hook after only 24 pitches (15 strikes), with rookie righty Quinn Priester replacing him on the mound to begin the second inning. Falter had delivered a quality start against the Nationals in his last outing, but there's been no indication from the Bucs that his early exit was due to any kind of injury, suggesting the move was made for strategic reasons. If Falter and Priester continue to be deployed as a tandem in some fashion, the duo would line up for two more appearances before the end of the regular season, but the lefty has been the far more effective pitcher lately, posting a 2.51 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 14.1 innings in September.