Pirates' Corey Dickerson: Rides pine Sunday
Dickerson is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
Dickerson has a hit in each of his past four starts, but he'll head to the bench for a day off in the season finale. Barring a pinch-hit appearance, the outfielder will finish the season with 13 home runs, 55 RBI and an even .300 batting average, his best figure since 2015 with the Rockies. Pablo Reyes will slide over to left field to replace him, allowing Jose Osuna to log a start in right field to fill the void.
