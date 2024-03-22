Bednar (lat) allowed two hits and struck out one across a scoreless inning in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Bednar has been sidelined by lat tightness for just over two weeks, though he has downplayed the seriousness of the injury. Per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Bednar's pitches looked sharp and his fastball sat consistently at 97 mph. It's expected that he will be ready for Opening Day.