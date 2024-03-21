Bednar (lat) is tracking toward being available for Opening Day, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game after developing some early-camp right lat tightness, but he threw a live batting practice session Monday and is slated for a game appearance next. Even if the closer is indeed ready for Opening Day, it's possible the Pirates will avoid using him on back-to-back days initially. That could allow for some early-season save chances for Aroldis Chapman, as well.