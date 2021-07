Bednar collected his seventh hold in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets, walking one batter in a scoreless eighth inning. He struck out one batter.

Bednar, who threw 14 of 21 pitches for strikes, appeared in a spot typically reserved for Kyle Crick (who did not pitch). The right-hander figures to get an opportunity to close games out if and when the team trades Richard Rodriguez by the deadline.