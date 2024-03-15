Bednar (lat) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It will be his first time throwing from the bump since some right lat tightness cropped up at the beginning of the month. Bednar has not made an appearance in a Grapefruit League game this spring, but that seemingly should come soon if things go well Friday. He could still have time to ramp up for Opening Day, but it will be close.