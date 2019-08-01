Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Slated for elbow surgery

Taillon is expected to undergo surgery to repair his elbow flexor tendon within the next few weeks, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

There's apparently a small chance that Dr. David Altchek could discover more extensive damage while performing the surgery, which would ultimately lead to another Tommy John procedure for the right-hander, though the medical team is optimistic that won't be the case. The expectation is that Taillon will be sidelined for seven to nine months following the procedure, which would allow him to rejoin the Pirates' stating rotation by May of 2020, if all goes well. A second Tommy John surgery would keep him out until 2021.