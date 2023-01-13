Keller signed a one-year, $2.4375 million contract with Pittsburgh on Friday to avoid arbitration, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
After beginning the 2022 season with a 6.05 ERA through his first nine starts, Keller flipped a switch and finished with a 3.22 ERA over his final 22 starts. There's not much to speak of in terms of exceptional strikeout stuff or limiting walks, but if Keller can keep the ball on the ground and runners off the pillows, there's room for the 26-year-old to become a bright spot in the Pirates' rotation.