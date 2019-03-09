Martin allowed six runs on six hits in a third of an inning Friday against the Rockies.

Martin was having an uneventful spring until Friday's implosion, which leaves his ERA at 16.20. Texas manager Chris Woodward is kicking around the idea of carrying eight relievers, according to T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com, and Martin will have a spot despite his unsightly spring numbers. He dealt with a number of nagging injuries during 2018 and was limited to 41.2 innings, in which he posted a 4.54 ERA (3.56 FIP).