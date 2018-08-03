Martin is one of three pitchers that manager Jeff Banister indicated could get save opportunities, Dic Humphrey of MLB.com reports.

The working assumption after closer Keone Kela was traded was that Leclerc would be the primary closeor, but the manager sent a different message Thursday. Banister said he feels he has three one-inning pitchers -- Martin, Leclerc and Cory Gearrin -- and refuses to name a specific closer. He wants to retain the flexibility to utilize any of the trio when save opportunities are presented. The Rangers have not had a save situation since trading away closer Keone Kela.