Dunning (7-1) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits over 8.2 innings against Detroit. He struck out 10 and didn't record a walk.

Dunning tossed eight shutout innings but got into trouble in the ninth and finished one out away from his first career complete game. The left-hander's 10 strikeouts tied his career high, which he set in 2021. Dunning has been excellent in 2023, allowing three or more runs just three times across 18 appearances (10 starts). He holds a 2.69 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 80.1 innings and should be in store for regular starts moving forward, especially if he keeps pitching at an elite level. Dunning's next start is scheduled during a three-game set in Boston.