Foscue started at first base and went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's spring game against the Angels.

Foscue, who was battling side discomfort, returned to the lineup. His start at first base is noteworthy, as that position is usually filled by Nathaniel Lowe, whose oblique injury leaves him questionable for Opening Day. Foscue could fill the role early in the regular season, then shift to DH when Lowe is ready to play.